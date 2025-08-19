New Eagle John Metchie “trying to bring something to a team that was already so good”

The Eagles acquired wide receiver John Metchie in a trade with the Texans last week, and Metchie said today that he’s eager to find a way to make the best team in the NFL even better.

“I’m just trying to bring something to the table,” Metchie said. “Trying to bring something to a team that was already so good.”

Metchie said he’s close with Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, who was his teammate at Alabama, and that Smith was the first person to call him after the trade became official.

“Just being the first one to welcome me, welcome me to the team, welcome me to the city, stuff like that,” Metchie said. “Going to college together, being together for two years, you grow up together. In college you’re around each other all day so you get a sense of each other. He’ll probably help me get acclimated quicker.”

Metchie said he wasn’t shocked to find out he had been traded but is eager to find a place for himself in a dynamic Eagles offense.