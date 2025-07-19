New Eagles Super Bowl ring includes engraved Brazilian flag

Super Bowl rings include plenty of subtle details. The Eagles’ new ring has an obvious one.

Engraved on the inside is a Brazilian flag. It commemorates the fact that the road to Super Bowl LIX began in São Paulo, with a 34-29 win over the Packers.

The team has posted a full explanation of all details of the ring, from the 18 green stones reflecting the total victories on the season to the 10 points of diamonds in the Super Bowl LIX logo that reflect a 10-game winning streak to 0.9 carats of diamonds on the expandable wings in honor of the six sacks and three turnovers from Super Bowl LIX.

The creativity exhibited by the details in Super Bowl rings is impressive. But, alas, the Eagles had no reason for a reference along the lines of the 283 diamonds that showed up in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI rings.