New NFL extension with EA doesn’t include NFLPA, for now

Yes, the NFL has extended its exclusive deal with EA to produce and sell the Madden video-game simulation. No, the extension does not cover the NFL Players Association.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the NFLPA has not yet done a deal with EA. Fischer also reports that EA and the union are “far apart” on the terms of a renewal of an agreement that runs through February 2027.

Deals with both the NFL and NFLPA become critical to EA’s ability to use teams names, logos, and uniforms — and player names, images, and likenesses. Without both, the company with the tagline “if it’s in the game, it’s in the game” will be missing actual NFL players from the game.

In theory, the NFL and NFLPA could license separate games. The Madden version would have the NFL teams but none of the active NFL players. (Unless, of course, specific players opt out of the joint licensing agreement, like linebacker LaVar Arrington did, and do their own deals directly with EA.) The NFLPA version would use teams that don’t have the names and logos of their NFL counterparts.

The NFLPA declined comment to Fischer.

As Fischer explains it, the situation becomes the first skirmish in the upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations. The union relies heavily on the Madden revenue stream; if the NFLPA doesn’t get what it wants from EA, it may be more inclined to not drive a hard bargain in looming CBA negotiations aimed primarily at expanding the regular season to 18 games and growing the annual international state from 10 to 16.

The situation also seems to be the first tangible example of the NFL taking advantage of the ongoing turmoil at the NFLPA.

However it plays out, EA would be wise to tread lightly. If the NFLPA concludes that EA has colluded with the league to stick it to the union, EA could find itself partnering with the league not only in the Madden video game but also as defendants in a civil lawsuit.