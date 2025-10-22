EA, NFL extend exclusive Madden deal

EA will continue to be the only provider of NFL video games.

The league has announced an “expanded, multi-year exclusive agreement” with EA, aimed at “grow[ing] American football worldwide.”

Technically, EA’s Madden product will continue to be “the exclusive action simulation game for NFL football.”

EA acquired exclusive rights 20 years ago, after the NFL 2K5 game proved to be not only better but cheaper than the alternative product. Since then, it’s been Madden and only Madden when it comes to NFL video games.

Many complain about the quality of the annual offering. About the lack of true innovations. About flaws in the running game, with blockers running past players they would otherwise neutralize. About the perception, if not reality, that the Madden game is slower than the college game.

It’s still wildly successful. And it’s more than good enough to be fun to play.

Still, the best way to spur innovation is through true competition. For two decades, EA hasn’t had any. And EA has undoubtedly paid a significant premium for that privilege.

Whether the game significantly improves from year to year remains to be seen.