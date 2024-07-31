 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

New rule book subtly makes it easier for quarterbacks to throw ball away

  
Published July 31, 2024 02:18 PM

In the offseason, the Competition Committee considered a proposal that would have made the intentional grounding rules for quarterbacks in the pocket the same as the rules for quarterbacks out of the pocket. That change was never made.

But it sort of was.

The new 2024 rulebook, in two separate locations, redefines being out of the pocket.

From Rule 3, Section 25: “A player who is in possession of the ball is out of the pocket area, and the pocket area no longer exists, if any part of his body or the ball is outside of the pocket area.”

From Rule 8, Section 2, Item 1: “A passer is out of the pocket area if any part of his body or the ball is outside the pocket area.”

The latter sentence appears specifically in the rule regarding intentional grounding. It expands the exception to grounding to any situation in which the quarterback gets any portion of his body or the ball outside of the pocket. If the throw at least gets to the line of scrimmage, no grounding.

It gives quarterbacks the ability, when under duress, to take a quick step or two to the left or right and throw the ball out of bounds. As long as it gets past the line of scrimmage, there’s no grounding.

The change that authorized this adjustment to the rule book was never officially announced by the league. It’s an example of things that come to light only by looking through the changes to the new rulebook.