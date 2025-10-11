New video shows Mark Sanchez before last weekend’s incident

It’s been a week since one of the strangest NFL-related stories in recent years emerged out of nowhere, before taking a series of bizarre twists and turns.

And it’s just a matter of time before someone obtains and releases video of the incident that resulted in the stabbing and eventual arrest of former quarterback and current Fox analyst Mark Sanchez in Indianapolis.

Sanchez allegedly approached a 69-year-old truck driver, with a complaint regarding where the vehicle was parked. Sanchez allegedly claimed that the hotel manager had told Sanchez the truck was parked in an improper spot.

The situation went downhill from there, with Sanchez allegedly battering the truck driver, Perry Tole, before Tole delivered a blast of pepper spray to Sanchez’s face. When Sanchez allegedly kept moving toward Tole, Tole stabbed Sanchez multiple times.

For now, bits are pieces of visual evidence are emerging. The New York Post posted video earlier in the week of Sanchez walking in downtown Indianapolis after the altercation, with blood on his shirt. On Friday, TMZ.com released video of Sanchez from the moments before he allegedly accosted and beat a 69-year-old truck driver.

Sanchez, per TMZ.com, was “roaming and, at times, stumbling around downtown Indianapolis” in roughly 20 minutes of surveillance footage.

He faces multiple criminal charges, including felony battery. Separately, the alleged victim, Perry Tole, has sued Sanchez and Fox for the injuries suffered during the fight with Sanchez.

The authorities reportedly have more video. Whether it’s leaked privately or played publicly, we’ll all see it, inevitably.