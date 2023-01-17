NFC East has three teams in divisional round, unprecedented since 2002 realignment

The Cowboys won on Monday night, the Giants won on Sunday and the Eagles had a first-round bye, which means all three teams made the NFC divisional round.

How unusual is that? It’s actually unprecedented, at least under the current format of eight four-team divisions, which the NFL adopted when the Texans became the league’s 32nd franchise in 2002.

The NFC East is the first division to have three teams in the divisional round under the eight-division format.

The last time three teams from one division made the divisional round was after the 1997 season, when the NFC Central did it: The Packers advanced to the divisional round with a first-round bye, while the Vikings and Buccaneers got there by winning in the wild card round. That year, the NFL had 30 teams evenly divided into six divisions, and six teams from each conference made the playoffs.