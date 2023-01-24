NFL 2023 head coaching and G.M. change tracker

The regular season is over and that means that it is time for teams that fell short of expectations this season to start looking for the people that can take them where they want to go in 2023.

Three teams — the Panthers, Colts, and Broncos — fired head coaches during the regular season and the Texans relieved Lovie Smith of his duties after the team’s final game. The Titans fired General Manager Jon Robinson during the season and Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim took a leave of absence that is expected to lead to his departure.

More moves are likely to come and we’ll keep track of all the firings, interviews, and hirings right here, so check back often to see what moves teams are making as they get ready for the 2023 season.

Arizona: General Manager Steve Keim took a leave of absence on December 14 and he is not expected to return to the team. Fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury on January 9. Requested permission to interview Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham on January 9. Interviewed internal candidates Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris for the G.M. job on January 9 and requested interviews with 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, 49ers assistant General Manager Adam Peters and Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort. Interviewed former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese on January 10. Received permission to speak with former Saints head coach Sean Payton. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is expected to interview for the head coaching job. Interviewed Cunningham on January 12. Requested interview with Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. Interviewed Hortiz and Ossenfort on January 13. Requested interview with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Hired Ossenfort as their G.M. on January 16. Interviewed Frank Reich on January 17 and requested an interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Scheduled interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for January 21. Requested interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Scheduled interview with Payton for January 26. Interviewed Quinn on January 21. Scheduled second interview with Quinn. Requested permission to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Carolina: Fired head coach Matt Rhule on October 10. Hired Steve Wilks as interim head coach. Expected to interview Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich. Have reportedly spoken with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Requested to interview Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. Requested interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Interviewed Jim Caldwell on January 9 and Steve Wilks on January 10. Interviewed Reich on January 11. Requested interview with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Requested interview with Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. Interviewed Steichen on January 14. Requested interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Completed interview with Evero on January 18. Scheduled interview with Dorsey for January 21. Announced they completed the interview with Dorsey on January 21. Completed interview with Payton on January 23. Interviewed Moore on January 24. Interviewed Kafka on January 22. Had second interview with Wilks and scheduled second interview with Reich. Completed second interview with Moore on January 25. Hired Reich on January 26.

Denver: Fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. Hired Jerry Rosburg as interim head coach. Have spoken with former Saints head coach Sean Payton, but cannot formally interview him until January 17. Expected to interview defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Jim Harbaugh. Requested interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Requested interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Requested interview with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Conducted virtual interview with Jim Harbaugh on January 9. Interviewed former Stanford head coach David Shaw on January 11. Scheduled interviews with Sean Payton and Raheem Morris for January 17 in Los Angeles. Interviewed Jim Caldwell on January 11. Scheduled to interview Quinn on January 20. Interviewed Payton and Morris on January 17. Scheduled to interview Ryans on January 19. Scheduled second interview with Payton for January 25. Terminated the expiring contract of Rosburg.

Houston: Fired head coach Lovie Smith on January 8. Requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Requested interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Requested permission to speak with Sean Payton. Requested interview with Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown. Interviewed Johnson on January 12. Interviewed Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on January 13 and Gannon on January 14. Announced they completed an interview with Sean Payton on January 16. Interviewed Evero on January 17. Announced completed interview with Thomas Brown on January 17. Announced they completed an interview with Ryans on January 20. Interviewed Kafka on January 22. Scheduled second interview with Kafka. Scheduled second interview with Evero.

Indianapolis: Fired head coach Frank Reich on November 7. Hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Requested interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Requested permission to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on January 9. Requested interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Interviewed Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on January 11. Announced a completed interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on January 12. Announced a completed interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on January 13. Interviewed Glenn and Steichen on January 14. Interviewed Johnson on January 13. Requested interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Requested interview with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Requested interview with Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Requested interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Requested interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Announced a completed interview with interim head coach Jeff Saturday on January 19. Announced they completed an interview with Dan Quinn on January 20. Interviewed Kafka on January 22. Scheduled second interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Set for second interview with Saturday. Set for second interview with Morris. Scheduled second interview with Quinn for January 28. Set for second interview with Bisaccia. Set for second interview with Martindale. Set for second interview with Steichen. Set for second interview with Callahan. Glenn will have a second interview Feb. 2.

Tennessee: Fired General Manager Jon Robinson on December 6. Plan to interview or have requested to interview Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, Browns assistant G.M. Glenn Cook, Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham, and 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters. Interviewed Carthon and Cunningham on January 13. Completed interviews with Cook and Carthon on January 13. Expected to have second interviews with Cowden, Carthon, and Cunningham. Hired Carthon as their G.M. on January 17.