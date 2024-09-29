NFL 2024 Week 4 early inactives: Jordan Love is back, but Jaire Alexander is out

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Packers will have quarterback Jordan Love back in the lineup for Sunday’s matchup with their divisional rivals from Minnesota. Love has missed the last two games with the knee injury he suffered in the season opener, but reports this weekend indicated he would be starting against the Vikings and it became official when the team released an inactive list without him on it.

That list did include cornerback Jaire Alexander, however. Alexander has quad and groin injuries that kept him from practicing on Friday and they will also keep him from being part of the team’s attempt to stop Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

Vikings at Packers

Vikings: LB Ivan Pace Jr., WR Trishton Jackson, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, T Walter Rouse, CB Fabian Moreau, CB Dwight McGlothern

Packers: CB Jaire Alexander, CB Carrington Valentine, DB Kitan Oladapo, DL Brenton Cox Jr., OL Jordan Morgan, OL Travis Glover, DL Colby Wooden

Broncos at Jets

Broncos: QB Zach Wilson, RB Blake Watson, WR Devaughn Vele, TE Lucas Krull, DL Eyioma Uwazurike, CB Kris Abrams-Draine, S JL Skinner

Jets: LB C.J. Mosley, T Morgan Moses, T Carter Warren, DE Braiden McGregor, DT Leonard Taylor, CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

Saints at Falcons

Saints: QB Spencer Rattler, WR A.T. Perry, TE Dallin Holker, G Cesar Ruiz, LB Demario Davis, DT John Ridgeway III

Falcons: DL Brandon Dorlus, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, RB Jase McClellan, T Kaleb McGary, DL Ruke Orhorhoro, OL Brandon Parker

Eagles at Buccaneers

Eagles: WR A.J. Brown, WR DeVonta Smith, T Lane Johnson, QB Tanner McKee, LB Devin White, G Trevor Keegan, DT Byron Young

Buccaneers:

Bengals at Panthers

Bengals: DT BJ Hill, DT Sheldon Rankins, TE Tanner McLachlan, TE Tanner Hudson

Panthers: CB Tariq Castro-Fields, S Lonnie Johnson, RB Mike Boone, LB Tarron Jackson, G Jarrett Kingston, G Damien Lewis, DT Shy Tuttle

Jaguars at Texans

Jaguars:

Texans: WR Tank Dell, RB Joe Mixon, RB Dameon Pierce, LB Jamal Hill, G Nick Broeker, S Jimmie Ward

Steelers at Colts

Steelers: QB Russell Wilson, WR Roman Wilson, CB Darius Rush, RB Jaylen Warren, LB Alex Highsmith, G Isaac Seumalo, TE MyCole Pruitt

Colts:

Rams at Bears

Rams:

Bears: WR/RB Velus Jones, FB Khari Blasingame, CB Terell Smith, OL Bill Murray, DE Dominique Robinson, DT Zacch Pickens