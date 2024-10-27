NFL 2024 Week 8 early inactives: Tee Higgins is inactive for Bengals

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins was added to the Bengals’ injury report on Friday and listed as questionable due to the quad injury that will keep him out on Sunday. Higgins landed on the team’s inactive list for their matchup with the Eagles.

Higgins missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury and has 29 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns in the last five games.

The Bengals didn’t have any other players with injury designations, but one is enough when it is as significant a player as Higgins.

Eagles at Bengals

Eagles: QB Tanner McKee, CB Eli Ricks, OL Mekhi Becton, OL Trevor Keegan, TE Dallas Goedert

Bengals: WR Tee Higgins, S Daijahn Anthony, DE Cedric Johnson, TE Tanner McLachlan, DT Jay Tufele

Jets at Patriots

Jets: WR Allen Lazard, T Carter Warren, DL Leki Fotu, RB Israel Abanikanda, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, S Tony Adams, S Ashtyn Davis

Patriots: WR Ja’Lynn Polk, QB Joe Milton III, S Kyle Dugger, LB Joshua Uche, OL Layden Robinson, DT Daniel Ekuale

Packers at Jaguars

Packers: LB Quay Walker, CB Corey Ballentine, S Kitan Oladapo, DL Brenton Cox, T Andre Dillard, T Travis Glover

Jaguars: RB Travis Etienne, DL Myles Cole, OL Javon Foster, OL Cole Van Lanen, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Maason Smith

Titans at Lions

Titans: QB Will Levis, RB Tyjae Spears, CB L’Jarius Sneed, T Nicholas Petit-Frere, LB Jerome Baker, TE David Martin-Robinson, TE Thomas Odukoya

Lions: S Loren Strickland, TE Parker Hesse, OL Giovanni Manu, OL Colby Sorsdal, DL Josh Paschal

Falcons at Buccaneers

Falcons: LB Troy Andersen, DL Brandon Dorlus, OL Brandon Parker, S Justin Simmons, DL Kentavius Street, OL Elijah Wilkinson

Buccaneers: WR Mike Evans, DL Greg Gaines, G Royce Newman, QB Michael Pratt, LB Jose Ramirez, S Tykee Smith

Cardinals at Dolphins

Cardinals: CB Kei’Trel Clark, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, OL Christian Jones, TE Travis Vokolek, WR Xavier Weaver, DL Roy Lopez

Dolphins: CB Kader Kohou, DT Zach Sieler, RB Jeff Wilson, CB Storm Duck, LB Mohamed Kamara, OL Andrew Meyer, TE Tanner Conner

Ravens at Browns

Ravens: CB Marlon Humphrey, CB Nate Wiggins, LB David Ojabo, LB Adisa Isaac, C Nick Samac, RB Rasheen Ali

Browns: QB Bailey Zappe, S Ronnie Hickman, RB Jerome Ford, LB Jordan Hicks, T Jedrick Wills, DT Quinton Jefferson

Colts at Texans

Colts: DE Genard Avery, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Anthony Gould, DE Isaiah Land, CB David Long, C Danny Pinter

Texans: LB Azeez Al-Shaair, G Nick Broeker, CB Myles Bryant, WR Steven Sims, LB Henry To’oTo’o, S Jimmie Ward