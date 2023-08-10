 Skip navigation
NFL adds NFL Network, NFL RedZone to NFL+

  
Published August 10, 2023 07:34 PM

The NFL knows which way the wind is blowing. And it’s shifting its sails accordingly.

The league announced on Thursday that NFL Network and NFL RedZone will be added to the NFL’s in-house streaming service, NFL+.

RedZone comes at a premium. It’s only available on the tier that costs $14.99 per month or $99.99 per year. (Of course, it’s only needed for four months out of the year.) The lower tier, at $6.99 and $49.99, respectively, has NFL Network, along with live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet.

The upper tier includes full game replays and coaches film.

The league launched NFL+ last year to replace NFL Game Pass. We’ve heard repeatedly that the league has been very disappointed with the performance of NFL+. The addition of NFL Network and RedZone represents the latest effort to get the subscription numbers higher.

But the NFL isn’t only playing offense. With cable and satellite distribution of NFLN down to only 51.1 million homes, the NFL needed a strategy for countering the ongoing cord-cutting phenomenon.