Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL announces more than 50,000 tickets sold for neutral site AFC title game

  
Published January 20, 2023 04:21 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230118
January 19, 2023 09:05 AM
From Daniel Jones having a chance to define himself as long-term franchise QB to Trevor Lawrence's shot to "shock the world," Mike Florio and Peter King name who must step up in the Divisional Round.

The NFL has offered an update on ticket sales for a potential AFC Championship Game in Atlanta next week.

Should the Chiefs and Bills win in the divisional round, they would meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl because of changes adopted by the league in the wake of the cancelation of Buffalo’s Week 17 game against the Bengals. Tickets went on sale to season ticket holders in Kansas City and Buffalo on Wednesday and the league says they moved quickly.

The league says more than 50.000 tickets have been sold via a plan that would put Bills fans on their team’s side of the field and Chiefs fans on the other. They also say that the teams are still working to provide access to season ticket holders and that they will update availability, if any exists, to the general public in the future.

Any tickets purchased will be refunded if the Bills and Chiefs do not advance this weekend, but the league has already seen that moving the game to a neutral site won’t hurt ticket sales should the league consider going that route again in the future.