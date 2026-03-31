NFL approves plan to expand league assistance for replacement officials

The NFL has approved a one-year plan for expanded officiating assistance from the league — if the NFL and NFL Referees Association do not come to an agreement on a new CBA in time for the start of the season.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the owners voted in favor of a Competition Committee proposal, allowing “the NFL Officiating Department to correct clear and obvious misses made by on-field officials that impact the game.” But this only kicks in if there is a work stoppage from the officials represented by the NFLRA.

That is a scenario that looks increasingly likely, as the NFL has made it clear that it is set to hire replacement officials in time to have them trained and ready for training camps and preseason games.

But this approved one-year rule change also means that the NFL will be able to correct mistakes quickly, avoiding the “Fail Mary” scenario that occurred the last time replacement officials were used in 2012.

As the proposal states, “Designated members of the Officiating department located at the Leagues’ Officiating Command Center will be assigned to monitor each game and are authorized to provide information to the on-field officials to assist … in specific areas where clear and obvious video evidence is present.”

Officials will be able to drop flags at any time in the game for only three situations: roughing the passer, intentional grounding, an act that would result in the disqualification of a player had the related foul been called on the field.

While this is designed to be used only for replacement officials, the obvious thought becomes, if this change is successful, why wouldn’t the NFL implement it for the league’s regular officiating crews?

We’ll see if the NFL and the