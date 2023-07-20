 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL approves sale of Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris

Published July 20, 2023 05:00 PM

It’s finally happening.

After 24 years as owner of the Washington Commanders, Daniel Snyder is out. Josh Harris is in.

The league unanimously approved the transaction earlier today in Minneapolis.

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.

“I met Josh several years ago, prior to his acquisition of an interest in the Steelers and have been fortunate to get to know him better over the past few months. I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of -- and to making positive contributions in the community.”

No one was proud of the organization under its prior owner and, the only positive contribution he ever made to the NFL community (in my opinion) was to leave it.

So Snyder is out. Harris is in. Commanders fans, rejoice.