NFL changes name of latest attempt to create a tentpole event

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Jets Offseason Workout
2023 New York Jets Fantasy Preview
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
ja'marr chase.jpg
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
Eldora Speedway Eldora Million - Logan Schuchart in practice.jpg
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_stage13finish_230714.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Jets Offseason Workout
2023 New York Jets Fantasy Preview
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
ja'marr chase.jpg
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
Eldora Speedway Eldora Million - Logan Schuchart in practice.jpg
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_stage13finish_230714.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL changes name of latest attempt to create a tentpole event

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 14, 2023 08:26 AM

Some things happen naturally. Some thing don’t. Sometimes, that doesn’t keep people from continuing to try to make those things happen.

For the NFL, which enjoys more organic tentpoles events than any other American sport, the effort to force the launch of training camp into another one continues.

Two years ago, the league unveiled “Back Together Saturday” for the first weekend of training camp. Now, “Back Together Saturday” has become “Training Camp Back Together Weekend Presented by YouTube.”

The league created the event in 2021, hoping to create excitement and interest around the launch of training camp. The problem is that, while camp might be open, nothing is really happening. For 2023, all but two teams (the Jets and Browns) will still be in the acclimation period, which means there won’t be any actual football practice happening that weekend.

But it’s the only weekend to do it, because it’s one weekend before the more natural tentpole event in Canton, when new busts are added to the Hall of Fame and the first football game of the year is played.

As an outlet that covers the NFL, we hope the thing with the name that keeps getting longer eventually becomes a true destination event that creates something out of nothing and generates widespread interest. But if the NFL is looking to pitch a new major tentpole, our suggestion would be to ditch the forced effort to make the launch of training camp into an event and embrace a draft lottery.