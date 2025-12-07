 Skip navigation
NFL, college playoffs go head-to-head again

  
Published December 7, 2025 02:31 PM

The College Football Playoff bracket is set, with absolutely no controversy at all.

Next comes the first round, with three games to be played on a day when the NFL will be staging a doubleheader.

On Saturday, December 20, Miami will visit Texas A&M at noon ET, in the one game that won’t be up against an NFL contest. Ole Miss will host Tulane at 3:30 p.m. ET, with James Madison visiting Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Eagles visit the Commanders at 5:00 p.m. ET, with the Packers facing the Bears at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Last year, a Texans-Chiefs, Steelers-Ravens Saturday doubleheader significantly outperformed the college playoff games.

SMU and Penn State averaged 6.4 million viewers on, while Texans-Chiefs drew 15.5 million viewers. In the evening slot, Clemson-Texas attracted 8.6 million viewers, with 15.4 million watching Steelers-Ravens.