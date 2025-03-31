NFL could play up to 10 international games in 2026

The NFL will play seven international games in 2025 — that number is set in stone.

But as the game continues to grow globally, there could be more international games in 2026.

NFL executive vice president, club business, international & league events Peter O’Reilly explained on Monday that the league has an “eye toward” raising the number of international contests next year.

“Right now the resolution that the owners passed is for up to eight regular season games. That’s part of the current resolution. That does not include what we call the club opportunity model, which the Jaguars take advantage of. So, this year the seven is the six [NFL international games] plus the Jaguars game [at Wembley Stadium]. We have the ability to go up to eight via the resolution, not including [the] Jaguars game — or games. That’s the framework at which we look at 2026.”

With their home stadium undergoing an extensive renovation, the Jaguars could push that number of international games to nine or 10 in 2026. The agreement between the franchise and Jacksonville notes that the club can play a total of six international games between 2025 and 2027, with a maximum of three in the first two years. The team is set to use just one of those in 2025 by hosting its usual game at Wembley Stadium in London.

Set to play at a reduced-capacity EverBank Stadium in 2026, it stands to reason that the Jaguars could then play two international games that year. And if that’s the case, the NFL could potentially have 10 international games — eight from the league, plus the Jags’ two.

The league has noted that 2024 was its most-watched season outside the United States. As the NFL continues to position itself as a rising global brand, it’s reason able to expect the number of games played outside the country will continue to increase.