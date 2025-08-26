NFL creates flag football “working group”

The NFL is all in for flag football.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the league has created a flag football “working group,” which will focus on “all aspects of flag football.”

“We felt that it was appropriate to dedicate a new working group to flag football given its strategic important to our long-term plan and global growth,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to all teams regarding changes to various committee assignment.

Retired Packers CEO Mark Murphy (whom we still think would be a great choice for NFLPA executive director) will serve as chairman of the group. Other members include Falcons President Greg Beadles, Jets President Hymie Elhai, Colts co-owner/Chief Brand Officer Kalen Jackson, Bucs co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Patriots President Jonathan Kraft, Houston Texans Foundation VP Hannah McNair, and Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan.

The NFL has made an increased commitment to flag football in recent months, spurred by the inclusion of the sport in the 2028 Olympics. It’s a key component of the effort to further globalize the sport, since it requires far less equipment, entails lower physical risks, and features both male and female teams.