NFL fined Nick Bolton $8,238 for horse-collar tackle in Super Bowl LVIII

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was the only player fined for an on-field, safety-related violation in Super Bowl LVIII.

Bolton was flagged for a horse-collar tackle on 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the second quarter of the game. And now the NFL has confirmed that Bolton was also fined $8,238 for the penalty.

It was a fairly minor horse-collar tackle by Bolton, who only briefly grabbed the back of Purdy’s jersey and let go without dragging Purdy to the ground. But the officials felt it was worthy of a flag, and the league’s disciplinary office felt it was worthy of a fine.

Kansas City’s L’Jarius Sneed was flagged for unnecessary roughness, the only other personal foul called in the game, but the NFL did not fine Sneed, or any other player. Bolton’s fine was the only one for any infraction committed during the Super Bowl.