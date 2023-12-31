NFL fines Justin Jefferson for gesture during touchdown celebration

For the second time this season, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has been fined for a touchdown celebration.

Against the Lions on Sunday, Jefferson caught a touchdown pass with 37 seconds left in the first half. At the tail end of his celebration, he made a quick gesture to the Fox camera that looked like the firing of a gun.

As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the rules prohibit “any violent gesture.” Jefferson was fined $13,659.

In Week 4, Jefferson was fined for taunting, after making the “too small” gesture in the direction of an opponent during a touchdown celebration.

Jefferson has a chance to score more touchdowns, and draw more fines for his celebrations, on Sunday night, when the Vikings host the Packers on NBC and Peacock.