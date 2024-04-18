NFL: Insufficient evidence Zay Flowers violated Personal Conduct Policy, no action will be taken

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers won’t be facing a suspension to kick off the 2024 season.

A police investigation into an alleged assault complaint against Flowers was suspended without any charges being filed earlier this year and the NFL released a statement on Thursday saying its own examination of the incident has also come to a close. Flowers will not face any discipline from the league.

“Following a review, the NFL concluded there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that Zay Flowers engaged in any activity that violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” the statement said. “There will be no action taken by the league.”

Flowers was a first-round pick last year and he had 77 catches for 858 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.