Police investigation of Zay Flowers suspended without any charges filed

The Baltimore County Police investigation of domestic violence allegations against Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has been suspended without any charges being filed.

According to documents released by police, via the Baltimore Banner, the investigation could be reopened if more information comes to light in the future. Identifying information is not included in the report, but it appears Flowers declined to speak to police before the February 16 suspension.

Police were investigating an alleged assault that took place in Owings Mills, Maryland in January. The alleged victim made her initial report to police in Acton, Massachusetts and the police report said she did not disclose further details relating to the original report when speaking to officers from Baltimore County.

The Ravens said they were aware of reports about Flowers without adding any other comment.