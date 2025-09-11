 Skip navigation
NFL, Las Vegas begin talking about 2029 Super Bowl

  
Published September 11, 2025 07:39 PM

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.

More accurately for the NFL, what happens in Vegas returns to Vegas.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that the NFL has begun talking to Sin City about a second stint as the Super Bowl host, only five years after America’s former gambling capital (before gambling infiltrated everyone’s phone) staged the game for the first time ever.

For the Roman numerologists in the crowd, that would be Super Bowl LXIII. It’s the next Super Bowl to be awarded, with the next three in Santa Clara, Inglewood, and Atlanta.

It’s possible a deal won’t get done. As Fischer notes, the NFL shifted seven years ago from an open competition for each Super Bowl to a targeted approach. Basically, the league presents its terms to one city. If the city accepts, it gets the game. If the city doesn’t, the NFL moves on to the next candidate.

Given the current struggles to get people to travel to what used to be the Mecca of gambling before anyone with a cell phone device could piss away their savings as slowly, or quickly, as they choose, it’s hard to imagine Las Vegas not saying to the NFL, “Thank you, sir, may I have another” in response to whatever The Shield commands.