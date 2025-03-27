 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_oddcouples_250326.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff
nbc_pft_cowboysparsons_250326.jpg
Is DAL trying to soften Parsons ahead of deal?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_oddcouples_250326.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff
nbc_pft_cowboysparsons_250326.jpg
Is DAL trying to soften Parsons ahead of deal?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL moves to ban CeeDee Lamb’s “nose wipe” celebration

  
Published March 26, 2025 09:41 PM

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is about to have a rule named for him.

The NFL sent the full rules report to its 32 teams this week and included is an addition to the unsportsmanlike conduct rule. In Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d) the NFL has made the “nose wipe” celebration illegal.

The nose wipe is a gang sign associated with the Bloods, indicating someone is untrustworthy.

Lamb has used the “nose wipe” as a celebration since he entered the league in 2020.

Beginning next season, it will become a 15-yard penalty.

The Pro Bowl receiver replied on social media Wednesday night, writing, “smh [shaking my head], i have plenty in mind” with an unamused face emoji.