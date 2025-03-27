NFL moves to ban CeeDee Lamb’s “nose wipe” celebration

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is about to have a rule named for him.

The NFL sent the full rules report to its 32 teams this week and included is an addition to the unsportsmanlike conduct rule. In Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d) the NFL has made the “nose wipe” celebration illegal.

The nose wipe is a gang sign associated with the Bloods, indicating someone is untrustworthy.

Lamb has used the “nose wipe” as a celebration since he entered the league in 2020.

Beginning next season, it will become a 15-yard penalty.

The Pro Bowl receiver replied on social media Wednesday night, writing, “smh [shaking my head], i have plenty in mind” with an unamused face emoji.