 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL, NFLPA agree not to release December salary-cap projection for 2025

  
Published December 8, 2024 02:36 PM

Each December, the NFL typically gives its teams a projection as to the salary cap for the next year. This December, that won’t be happening.

According to NFL Media, the league and the NFL Players Association have agreed not to release a projection for 2025.

Per the report, teams currently are budgeting for a 2025 cap in the range of $265 million to $275 million. Given that the league owns and operates NFL Media, that’s an unofficial projection, of sorts.

This year’s cap is $255.4 million. It was a jump of more than $30 million from 2023.

At one point, the NFL had a habit of release numbers in December that understated the eventual bump. The union complained about that, since teams would set their budgets lower than needed.

In the absence of a projection, it’s entirely possible that the team budgets will again be off — especially if there’s another $30 million bump in 2025.