NFL, NFLPA agree not to release December salary-cap projection for 2025

Each December, the NFL typically gives its teams a projection as to the salary cap for the next year. This December, that won’t be happening.

According to NFL Media, the league and the NFL Players Association have agreed not to release a projection for 2025.

Per the report, teams currently are budgeting for a 2025 cap in the range of $265 million to $275 million. Given that the league owns and operates NFL Media, that’s an unofficial projection, of sorts.

This year’s cap is $255.4 million. It was a jump of more than $30 million from 2023.

At one point, the NFL had a habit of release numbers in December that understated the eventual bump. The union complained about that, since teams would set their budgets lower than needed.

In the absence of a projection, it’s entirely possible that the team budgets will again be off — especially if there’s another $30 million bump in 2025.