NFL places Drew Ogletree on Commissioner Exempt list after domestic violence arrest

Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested on Friday night on domestic violence charges and he was taken off the team’s active roster on Saturday.

According to multiple reports, the NFL has placed Ogletree on the Commissioner Exempt list. Ogletree will be paid while on the list, but he will not be eligible to practice with or play for the Colts as long as he remains on it.

Ogletree was charged with a pair of felonies after police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance on Friday night in Hendricks County, Indiana. County jail records, via the Indianapolis Star, show that he is charged with domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

The Colts called the allegations “disturbing” in a statement released before Ogletree was placed on paid leave.