 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL players’ union says there was no discussion of resuming game on Monday night

  
Published January 5, 2023 11:48 AM
nbc_pft_burrowemotions_230105
January 5, 2023 08:03 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Joe Burrow’s comments about the emotions among the players during Damar Hamlin’s collapse and point to a potential silver lining.

After Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game, the NFL’s broadcast partners on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Westwood One radio all said that the players would be given five minutes and then the game would resume. It is still not clear where they received that information.

Adding to the unclarity today was NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, who said he heard nothing about it while the players’ union was communicating with the league on Monday night. Smith said today that he knows nothing about where a five-minute warmup and then the resumption of the game would have come from.

When first asked about ESPN reporting on the five-minute warmup, Smith answered, “I don’t watch ESPN.”

NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent has been adamant that the league would not be so insensitive as to expect the Bills to return to play just minutes after seeing one of their teammates having to be revived on the field. Vincent says he doesn’t know who told the broadcasters about the five-minute warmup period, but says it wasn’t considered at the highest levels of the league office.

Whoever put that word out got it wrong, and the league got it right by suspending the game.