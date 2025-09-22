 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Other PFT Content

NFL pleased with kickoff rule change, 77.7 percent of kickoffs have been returned

  
Published September 22, 2025 10:49 AM

The NFL is getting what it wanted from this year’s rule change, as kickoff returns are way up.

So far this season 77.7 percent of kickoffs have been returned, a huge increase over the 32.8 percent of kickoffs that were returned last season. The new rule putting the ball on the 35-yard line after touchbacks has incentivized kicking teams to keep the ball out of the end zone, which means touchbacks are becoming fairly rare and returns are commonplace.

NFL Executive V.P. Jeff Miller noted on a conference call today that there have been 12 kickoff returns past the 40-yard line this season, more in the first three weeks of the season than in any of the last four years.

“The kickoff return is back,” Miller said. “These returns are obviously having huge impacts in the game, so re-introducing that part of the game is significant.”

There’s been plenty of skepticism of the dynamic kickoff, and plenty of fans still think the play just looks weird. But the NFL considers it a success, and from all appearances it’s here to stay.