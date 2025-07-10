 Skip navigation
NFL receivers gathered this week for a “Wideout Workshop” hosted by Chad Ochocinco

  
Published July 10, 2025 04:14 AM

Some of the NFL’s best wide receivers gathered in Miami this week for the first-ever Wideout Workshop, an event hosted by former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco at which wide receivers could work out together and compare notes on how to develop their games.

Those in attendance included Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Miami’s Tyreek Hill, Cleveland’s Jerry Jeudy, Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Green Bay’s Jayden Reed, Denver’s Courtland Sutton, Buffalo’s Elijah Moore and Houston’s Tank Dell, according to the Miami Herald.

George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen have turned Tight End University into a major annual event for dozens of NFL tight ends, ranging from Pro Bowlers to those just hoping to make a roster, all coming together to develop in their professions. Ochocinco saw a similar opportunity for the wide receiver position.

Clips from the workshop posted on Instagram show the receivers running routes and giving each other pointers, getting some additional work in before training camp at an event that could easily follow the path of Tight End U and turn into a popular annual gathering.