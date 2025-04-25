 Skip navigation
NFL says 205,000 fans attended first round of the draft in Green Bay

  
Published April 25, 2025 12:50 PM

The population of Green Bay is just over 100,000. And about double the population of Green Bay was at the NFL draft on Thursday night.

The NFL announced an official attendance figure of 205,000 fans at Thursday night’s festivities for the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

That falls short of the 275,000 fans the NFL said attended last year’s first round in Detroit, although Green Bay is a much smaller city than Detroit, and drawing a crowd of 205,000 in a city the size of Green Bay is a remarkable achievement. The crowd got so big that at the start of the first round the Packers announced that maximum capacity had been reached and general admission entry had been paused.

The draft has become by far the NFL’s biggest offseason event, and one of the biggest events in American sports in terms of both the crowd it draws and the interest it generates from millions of fans across the country. And its popularity shows no signs of fading.