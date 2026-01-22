NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis in 2027, 2028

The NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis in 2027 and 2028, the league announced Wednesday.

The NFL’s current agreement with Indianapolis was set to expire after the 2026 NFL Combine, which is scheduled from Feb. 23-March 2 at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.

The combine has made the city its home since 1987.

“As Indianapolis has grown, so has the NFL Scouting Combine,” Colts chief operating officer Pete Ward said in a statement. “For more than three decades, Indy has proven to be the best host city, efficiently moving prospects, team owners, coaching staff, medical personnel, and national media seamlessly through the city. The Colts and the Irsay family are grateful to the NFL for their continued confidence in our city’s ability.”

The NFL has discussed moving around the NFL’s biggest pre-draft event, as it does with the draft and the Super Bowl, and has even solicited bids from other cities. Indianapolis’ unique setup, though, allows for maximum efficiency and accessibility.

“Indianapolis and the NFL Combine have built a proud legacy together, and we’re pleased to extend our partnership with Visit Indy, the Colts and the local community,” said Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president, club business, international and league events. “For over three decades, Indy has delivered an exceptional environment for our football evaluation operations, and we’re excited to continue improving the prospect and club experience while enhancing the fan moments that create opportunities for tens of thousands to engage with the league’s future stars.”