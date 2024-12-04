NFL suspends Saints’ Roderic Teamer three games as a result of DUI case

The NFL has suspended Saints special teams player Roderic Teamer for the next three games.

The suspension is a result of his arrest for driving under the influence when he was with the Raiders last season. The Raiders cut him after the arrest and he was out of the league for the rest of that season and most of the offseason, but the Saints signed him this year during training camp, knowing that he was facing a likely suspension once the DUI case concluded.

Teamer told Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football that his arrest led him to make changes in his life and that today marks one year of sobriety for him.

NFL suspensions are without pay. Teamer will be eligible to return to the Saints in Week 17.