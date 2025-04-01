 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_250401.jpg
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F 'totally bogus'
nbc_pft_reichtostanford_250401.jpg
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250401.jpg
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL tables vote on tush push ban

  
Published April 1, 2025 10:35 AM

The tush push has not been banned. At least not yet.

The 32 teams decided not to take a vote today at the league meeting on a proposal brought forward by the Packers that would have outlawed pushing the quarterback immediately after he takes the snap on quarterback sneaks.

Although any rule change applies to all 32 teams, this change was obviously a response to the Eagles, who have been very successful in short-yardage situations by having Jalen Hurts take the snap, plunge into the line and get pushed from behind by teammates.

There’s been significant debate within the NFL about whether it’s fair to target a play just because one team does it so much better than the others, and also whether the play leads to more injuries than other plays.

That debate will continue, and a vote is likely to be taken on a tush push ban when owners get together in May.