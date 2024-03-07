NFL teams have cut more than $100 million in safeties’ salaries

It’s not a good offseason to be a veteran safety.

NFL teams are increasingly deciding that expensive safeties aren’t worth the money, and several safeties with lucrative contracts have been cut already this offseason, with six more days until the start of the 2024 league year.

The total 2024 cash that NFL teams have saved by cutting safeties so far this offseason is $103.25 million, according to Nick Korte of OverTheCap.com.

Among the teams getting rid of safeties to improve their salary cap situation are the Broncos saving $14.5 million on their 2024 salary cap by cutting Justin Simmons today, the Eagles saving $13.7 million by cutting Kevin Byard, the Seahawks saving a total of $17 million by cutting Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, and the Bills saving $5.7 million by cutting Jordan Poyer.

After safeties, cornerback is the position where NFL teams have done the most cost-cutting, with $64.5 million worth of cuts. Nearly half of all the 2024 cash NFL teams have saved with their recent roster cuts has come in the secondary.