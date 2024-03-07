Broncos to release Justin Simmons

The Broncos are moving on from one of their defensive leaders.

Denver is releasing safety Justin Simmons, according to multiple reports. The move will save the Broncos $14.5 million against the cap.

Simmons, 31, was a Broncos third-round pick in the 2016 draft. He has been a second-team All-Pro four times and a Pro Bowler twice in his eight seasons. He had one year remaining on his contract.

Despite playing just 12 games in 2022, Simmons led the league with six interceptions. He then recorded three picks, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and a sack in 2023.

In 118 games with 108 starts, Simmons has 30 career interceptions.

He’ll now become one of the top safeties on the open market.