NFL teams shouldn’t try to dictate coverage, and reporters shouldn’t tolerate it

The NFL thrives on media coverage. It craves it. But plenty of its teams want to reserve the right to control it.

It happened on Tuesday, when Patriots coach Mike Vrabel made a surprise cameo before reporters. He made a new statement on a topic he’d previously called “laughable.” And then he took no questions.

When he was made available to reporters “on the side,” the reporters were told to turn off any microphones or cameras. They were told to ask football questions only. One didn’t, and Vrabel declined to answer it. Another one tried, and V.P. of communications Stacey James intervened.

It’s unacceptable. Vrabel is a grown man, 50 years old and entering his eighth season as a head coach. He can answer questions, on all relevant subjects. Particularly on the relevant subject he addressed in vague, general terms in his statement.

He’s free to decline to answer a question. He’s free to answer it however he wants. But he should be expected to say something.

It’s bush league for an organization that craves media attention to try to dictate attention on its own terms. When it happens, reporters should call it out.

And they should keep trying. On Tuesday, they were caught flat-footed. On Thursday night, they should ask any relevant question they want to ask. And Vrabel should be expected to answer, even if his answer is to decline to answer.