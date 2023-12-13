NFL will play 2024 regular-season game in São Paulo, Brazil

The NFL is expanding its international footprint, going to South America for the first time.

On Wednesday, owners approved playing a 2024 regular-season game in Brazil. Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, a FIFA World Cup site in 2014, will host the game. The home of SC Corinthians seats only 49,205.

It will mark the fifth of the seven continents for the NFL to play a preseason or regular-season game.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the announcement at the December league meetings in Irving, Texas.

“Bringing the NFL to new continents, countries and cities around the world is a critical element of our plan to continue to grow the game globally,” Goodell said in a statement. “Brazil has established itself as a key market for the NFL, and we are excited to be playing in Brazil and São Paulo for the first time in 2024. We look forward to working with the city of São Paulo, SP Turis and Corinthians Arena to deliver a world-class game day experience for this passionate and growing fan base.”

The NFL will play a total of five regular-season games internationally in 2024, including the game in Brazil. Three games will be played in London — two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a third at Wembley Stadium as part of the Jaguars’ partnership — and another in Germany for a third consecutive year, returning to Allianz Arena in Munich.

The NFL cited its fan base in Brazil, with more than 38 million fans making it the second-largest international fan base after Mexico.

The league will announce designated teams for the 2024 international games in early 2024 with details regarding the dates of games, matchups and kickoff times coming later next year when the full 2024 schedule is announced.

The NFL also is expanding its international slate starting in 2025, with up to eight games outside the U.S. in addition to the Jaguars’ annual game in London.