NFLPA announces first-ever Players’ All-Pro team

  
Published January 11, 2023 06:40 AM
January 11, 2023 09:20 AM
After a missed call in the Browns-Steelers game was automatically overturned without a challenge, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what other areas could benefit from auto-review.

The NFL Players Association announced the first Players’ All-Pro Team on Wednesday.

Only active players were eligible to vote and players could not vote for themselves or for their teammates. They also only voted for the position group they play in as well as the players that they lined up against on the other side of the ball. All players were eligible for votes as long as they did not miss five or more games as of Week 15 of the season and two special teamers were nominated by leaders from each team.

The union also announced that they will release the top five finishers at each position in the future. The entire team appears below:

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City)
Running back: Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas)
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco)
Wide Receiver: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota), Davante Adams (Las Vegas)
Tight End: Travis Kelce (Kansas City)
Left Tackle: Trent Williams (San Francisco)
Left Guard: Joel Bitonio (Cleveland)
Center: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia)
Right Guard: Zack Martin (Dallas)
Right Tackle: Lane Johnson (Philadelphia)

Edge Rusher: Nick Bosa (San Francisco), Myles Garrett (Cleveland)
Interior Defensive Lineman: Chris Jones (Kansas City), Aaron Donald (LA Rams)
Nose Tackle: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants)
Off-Ball Linebacker: Fred Warner (San Francisco), Roquan Smith (Baltimore)
Cornerback: Pat Surtain II (Denver), Darius Slay (Philadelphia)
Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh)
Strong Safety: Derwin James Jr. (LA Chargers)

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta)
Punt Returner: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas)
Core Teamer: Jeremy Reaves (Washington), Justin Hardee (NY Jets)
Kicker: Jason Myers (Seattle)
Punter: Tommy Townsend (Kansas City)
Long snapper: Morgan Cox (Tennessee)