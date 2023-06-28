NFLPA hires Lloyd Howell as Executive Director

The NFL Players Association has its new executive director.

Lloyd Howell was elected today by the NFLPA’s Board of Player Representatives.

Howell will succeed DeMaurice Smith, who has held the job since 2009.

Sources have told PFT recently that NFL players have been in the dark about the process for selecting the next head of their union. It wasn’t even clear if the NFLPA’s Constitution allowed it to select a new executive director without first giving the membership a list of 2-4 top candidates, with at least 30 days’ notice.

Howell was most recently the CFO at Booz Allen Hamilton. His candidacy to lead the NFLPA had not been reported publicly, and there has been no word on what his top priorities for the union will be.