NFLPA names Denzel Ward their Community MVP for Week 7

The NFL Players Association announced that Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is their Community MVP for Week Seven of the 2024 season.

Ward is being recognized for donating $150,000 through his Make Them Know Your Name Foundation to place 100 automated external defibrillators in non-profits, schools, community organizations, small businesses and houses of worship around the Cleveland area. Ward created the foundation in memory of his father, who died after going into cardiac arrest while taking a spin class in 2016,

“My family and I set up the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation to honor my late father, and we are blessed to continue to honor his legacy by helping make the city of Cleveland a safer place when it comes to heart-related incidents and Sudden Cardiac Arrest,” Ward said in a statement.

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Ward’s foundation or the charity of his choice in honor of his selection. He and the other weekly honorees will be eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the year.