NFLPA officially launches executive director search

The NFL Players Association had a tumultuous summer, capped by the abrupt resignation of executive director Lloyd Howell.

Howell had been hired two years earlier through a top-secret process that shielded from the media — and from the membership — the finalists for the job. That same type of process apparently will be used again.

On Friday, NFLPA president Jalen Reeves-Maybin (who currently is not on an NFL roster) sent a message to all players announcing that the search process for a permanent replacement has begun. PFT has obtained a copy of the email to all NFLPA members.

“Back in August, we selected an interim executive director of the NFLPA and the Executive Committee pledged to start a thorough player-led search process for a permanent executive director,” Reeves-Maybin wrote. “I’m writing to let you know we have kicked off that process. The selection of the new executive director will be entirely player-driven and we’re committed to keeping you informed. The Executive Committee will oversee the search process while receiving input and direction from the Board of Player Representatives as we seek out a candidate who upholds our values, fights for our membership, and positions us strongly for future negotiations.”

So who will be helping the union find the right candidate?

“The EC will work with TurnkeyZRG as our search firm partner to ensure the process is fair, inclusive, and comprehensive,” Reeves-Maybin wrote. “The process to select Turnkey was competitive and they look forward to working with player leadership to consider candidates that will advance the union’s mission. We feel confident in Turnkey’s expertise and approach, which includes deep sports industry experience.”

While the process to select Turnkey may have been “competitive,” the rank-and-file apparently weren’t involved in resolving the competition. Or the Board of Player Representatives. Yet again, the Executive Committee is and will be running the show — for better or worse. (Last time around, the end result was “worse.”)

“Making the right decision on our next leader is critical,” Reeves-Maybin wrote. “The Executive Committee will ensure the process reflects best practices and complies with the NFLPA Constitution. Like any major organization, our search won’t be public but it will be transparent with you — our members. We’ll be adamant in maintaining candidates’ confidentiality to protect the integrity of the search but we’ll make sure you’re informed as the process unfolds.”

This is the same approach the union used in 2023, with the hiring of Howell. No one will know who the candidates are, apparently. The question is when, or if, the dues-paying members (members whose dues reportedly were misappropriated by the last guy at a strip club) will ever even know who the finalists are or were. It’s pointing to another gathering of the player representatives at which everything is regarded as a state secret until the final votes are counted.

“As the EC focuses on the search, it will not distract us from our important day-to-day work advocating for you,” Reeves-Maybin wrote. “We will continue to work closely with Interim ED David White on governance matters for the union and fighting for your interests week in and week out.”

White was the other finalist when Howell was hired, even if no one knew that until fairly recently. White surely will be a candidate this time around.

Who will the others be? If White gets the job, there’s a chance we’ll never know.

Or, possibly, we won’t know until the White regime eventually goes sideways, like the last regime did.