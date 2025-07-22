NFLPA president Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Vote on interim executive director coming in “near future”

Over the weekend, it was reported that the NFL Players Association would appoint an interim executive director before Tuesday. Tuesday has arrived, and a vote has not happened.

NFLPA president Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who has been silent throughout the various recent issues and controversies engulfing the union, has finally spoken, via a statement issued on Tuesday. In the statement, Reeves-Maybin promises a vote on a interim executive director in the “near future.”

Here’s the full text:

“The players who make up the NFLPA are bound not only by our shared experiences on and off the field, but by our shared commitment to the success and well-being of our members. While our union has been tested of late, we remain committed to the values of integrity, accountability, and progress in serving the best interests of our membership.

“The NFLPA Executive Committee and Board of Player Representatives are in the process of selecting an interim executive director. In recent days, the Board passed a resolution in accordance with the NFLPA Constitution to allow for the eventual vote of such an interim leader and agreed to processes and terms to select a candidate. We are conducting ongoing due diligence and will hold a vote in the near future as soon as that process is complete.

“In the meantime, I am in close contact with the NFLPA Executive Leadership Team to ensure good governance practices and continued union business until an interim executive director is elected.”

The abrupt resignation of NFLPA chief strategy officer JC Tretter likely played a significant role in the decision to delay the process, since Tretter was believed to be one of the primary candidates for the interim job. It’s smart, in our view, for the union to take its time. If, as it appears, the hiring of a full-time executive director will consume the better part of a year, they need someone who can stabilize the operation, as soon as possible.

A list of candidates has not been disclosed by the union. Most of the names that have emerged are currently connected to the NFLPA. It’s unknown whether the union has widened the search to external candidates.

Reeves-Maybin, unlike most of the rest of the NFLPA player leadership, has time to devote to union matters. Released by the Lions in March, Reeves-Maybin is unsigned as training camps open.