NFL’s statement on Tom Brady badly misses the point

With images of Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in the team’s coaching box on Monday night sparking a long overdue debate regarding his dual role as team executive and Fox broadcaster, the NFL has issued a statement.

The NFL’s statement badly misses the point on Brady.

“There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches’ booth or wearing a headset during a game,” the league said in a statement issued to its in-house media outlet. “Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner. All personnel sitting in the booth must abide by policies that prohibit the use of electronic devices other than league-issued equipment such as a Microsoft Surface Tablet for the Sideline Viewing System.”

The issue isn’t what Brady was or wasn’t doing on Monday night — although (as mentioned during PFT Live) it looked like he was trying to slide under the desk in front of him once he noticed that he was on camera. The issue is what Brady does on Sundays for Fox.

“Tom continues to be prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings,” the league added. “He may attend production meetings remotely but may not attend in person at the team facility or hotel. He may also conduct an interview off site with a player like he did last year a couple times, including for the Super Bowl. Of course, as with any production meeting with broadcast teams, it’s up to the club, coach or players to determine what they say in those sessions.”

That’s a copout by the league. And it hurts YOU, the viewer.

“America’s Game of the Week” necessarily becomes weaker if the teams involved choose to say as little as possible to Brady or his colleagues. And they should say as little as possible.

It worked for former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch: “I’m just here so I don’t get fined” became his standard response during league-mandated media session. That should be the response to EVERY question posted by Brady or anyone else on his crew.

If the teams instead say something, while saying nothing, the Brady broadcast becomes devoid of true insight. Which is exactly what it should be for every Brady game.

It’s stupid for any team to approach the situation any other way. And it’s pathetic for the NFL to allow this situation to exist.

Here’s hoping that one or more teams will do the right thing in advance of the March annual meetings and propose this rule change: “Tom Brady must pick a lane.”