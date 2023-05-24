 Skip navigation
Nick Bolton: Chiefs defense doesn’t get the respect it deserves

  
Published May 24, 2023 12:53 PM

The Chiefs defense has ranked in the top half of points allowed each of the past four years, including three times in the top 10. Last year, Kansas City was 11th in yards allowed and 16th in points allowed.

But on a team with Patrick Mahomes, a two-time league MVP, and a top-scoring offense, the Chiefs defense takes a backseat.

“Our defense is definitely going to be hungry ,” Chiefs linebacker Bolton said, via Ed Easton Jr. of USA Today Sports. “We don’t really get the respect that we deserve. Over the years, the three, four years I’ve been here, and I’ve been watching from Mizzou, the Chiefs defense doesn’t get the recognition it deserves, myself included. So, there is a hungry aspect of it. I can tell you say that I’m hungry as ever.”

Bolton had one of the key plays in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory over the Eagles, returning a Jalen Hurts’ fumble for a touchdown.

But Bolton enters his third season looking for his first Pro Bowl. He didn’t make it last season despite 180 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

So, he and his defensive teammates remain hungry despite a Super Bowl title in 2022.