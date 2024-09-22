 Skip navigation
Nick Bosa, Charvarius Ward active for 49ers-Rams

  
Published September 22, 2024 03:14 PM

There are several key players who won’t be on the field for both the 49ers and Rams in Week 3. But San Francisco will at least have a pair of defenders who were questionable entering Sunday.

Edge rusher Nick Bosa and cornerback Charvarius Ward are both active for the contest. Bosa was questionable with a rib injury and Ward is dealing with a hamstring and knee issue.

For the 49ers, receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle, quarterback Joshua Dobbs, cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., offensive lineman Ben Bartch, and linebacker Tatum Bethune.

On the other side, cornerback Cobie Durant (toe), defensive tackle Bobby Brown (ankle) and kicker Joshua Marty (groin) are all active after they were questionable.

Receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) is inactive after he was ruled out. With Jimmy Garoppolo back from his two-game suspension, Stetson Bennett is now inactive as the third quarterback.

Running back Cody Schrader, linebacker Brennan Jackson, offensive lineman Geron Christian, and tight end Davis Allen are also inactive for L.A.