Nick Chubb hopes to do more in passing game, make offense less predictable

Running back Nick Chubb has been a workhorse on the ground for the Browns throughout his NFL career, but he’s looking to expand his portfolio a bit this year.

With quarterback Deshaun Watson in his second year with the team and no suspension standing in the way of his availability, there’s an expectation of an expanded passing game in Cleveland. Kareem Hunt’s departure has left the Browns without a clear third-down back to be part of that effort and Chubb said on Tuesday that he has eyes on taking on more of that role.

Chubb believes that would help him on the ground as well because it would keep defenses from keying on one thing over the other.

“I think it will, not knowing what we’re going to do if I’m in the game,” Chubb said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Last year I was just mostly first, second downs, so it kind of gave them an idea of what we were going to do. But hopefully this year it will be different with me doing more things.”

Getting the ball into Chubb’s hands has been a good thing for the Browns throughout his time with the team and finding new ways to do it could be a good way to boost the offense to new heights this season.