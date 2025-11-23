Nick Saban calls for changes to college football coaching carousel

A coach who knows a thing or two about being recruited while he has a job has some strong opinions about recruiting coaches who otherwise have a job.

Nick Saban said Saturday on ESPN’s College GameDay that the rules of the college coaching carousel need to change.

“In the NFL, you cannot leave your team until you’re finished playing,” Saban said, via Sports Business Journal. “You can’t talk to another coach in the regular season. There’s a defined time when you can talk to them if they’re in the playoffs. That’s the way it should be.”

The move comes at a time when both Florida and LSU have been pursuing Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, with games left to play.

Saban said it’s “not a Lane Kiffin conundrum,” however. “This is a college football conundrum that we need some leadership to step up and change the rules on how this gets done in terms of coaching searches and opportunities for people to leave,” Saban explained.

He’s right, but he omitted one key fact about the NFL coaching realities. College teams can pursue NFL coaches before the NFL season ends.

That’s precisely what Alabama did in 2006, when Saban said to the world, “I’m not going to be the Alabama coach.”

Not long before he became the Alabama coach.