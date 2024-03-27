Nick Sirianni: However we use Saquon Barkley, he’ll do a good job

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says he’s not concerned about how new running back Saquon Barkley will fit in his offense, because Sirianni thinks Barkley would be a good fit in any offense.

“Good players fit well into schemes. He’s obviously a really good player. We’re really excited to have him,” Sirianni said. “Guys like that, however you use them, they’re going to do a good job.”

Sirianni likened the addition of Barkley this year to the addition of wide receiver AJ Brown in the 2022 offseason, in that the coaches want to prioritize finding the best ways to use him in their offense.

“A couple of years ago when we added AJ, we did a lot of work on, What does AJ do well, how can we use him? It’s been a similar process here with Saquon,” Sirianni said.

Brown has back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons in Philadelphia, and Sirianni can only hope that Barkley will have that kind of impact.