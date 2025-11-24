 Skip navigation
Nick Sirianni: I haven’t considered any offensive coaching changes

  
Published November 24, 2025 05:37 PM

The Eagles jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first 19 minutes of Sunday’s game in Dallas, but their offense never scored again in what wound up as a 24-21 loss.

That kind of inconsistency has plagued the Eagles offense all season and Sunday’s performance came after the team scored 26 points over the previous two games. Given those facts, it was no surprise that head coach Nick Sirianni’s Monday press conference began with questions about the unit.

Sirianni said he is confident that “we’ve got the right people as players, as coaches, that have had success” in the past and that he hasn’t considered any changes involving offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo or other members of the staff.

“No, I haven’t. Again, we are always looking for answers,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “As coaches, we’re always looking for answers and we’re never into assigning blame. It’s just looking for answers. I think what sometimes can happen is it’s like, ‘It’s just this.’ Well, it’s not just that. It’s every piece of the puzzle; coaching, playing, execution, scheme, everything. We’ve got to be better in all of those aspects. Yesterday, I thought Kevin did a good job of calling it. Obviously, he’s going to want plays back just like every player and myself, we all want plays back. When you’re going through it like that, that’s what you’re always looking at. It’s never in football just one thing, even though you’re always trying to find answers. So, no, I haven’t considered that.”

Sirianni has made tweaks to the coaching staff in past seasons with mixed results, but this year’s Eagles are staying the course for the time being.