Nick Sirianni: Kenny Pickett’s our No. 2, Tanner McKee’s our No. 3

The Eagles didn’t play starters in New England on Thursday night and that meant there was a lot of discussion about who has positioned themselves for backup roles during head coach Nick Sirianni’s postgame press conference.

One spot was of particular interest to the media. Kenny Pickett started at quarterback and went 11-of-13 through the air, but missed a deep shot to wide receiver John Ross and was sacked four times during his time in the game. Tanner McKee replaced him and went 15-of-19 for 140 yards while Pickett’s completions picked up 67 yards.

Sirianni said “they both did some good things” when he was asked if McKee is outplaying Pickett and then faced more questions about whether there’s a competition for the job behind Jalen Mills.

“You saw where they went in today. Kenny is No. 2 and Tanner is our No. 3, and I am really happy they’re both on the roster,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team.

Sirianni didn’t say that’s unchangeable, but Pickett’s experience may be an edge when the Eagles ponder who they want to run the offense if Hurts is unavailable. McKee’s work this summer could make him likely to go elsewhere if he’s placed on waivers, so the Eagles may have to decide if that’s a risk they want to take come the end of the month.